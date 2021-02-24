Cave City man accused of assaulting wife and attempting to burn home

CAVE CITY, Ky. (WBKO) - A Cave City man is behind bars after being accused of assaulting his wife, a police officer, and attempting to set his home on fire.

Saturday, the Cave City Police Department responded 108 Reynolds Street to a call of a man, Terry M. Thomas, assaulting his wife and trying to set the couple’s mobile home on fire.

Once police arrived, Thomas came out of the residence swearing at police and hitting one of the officers in the face.

After a short struggle, Thomas was taken into custody.

Further investigation revealed that Terry M. Thomas had attempted to set a roll of paper towels on fire inside the house trailer.

Thomas, 52, was charged with Assault 3rd degree (Police Officer), Assault 4th degree (Domestic Violence), Arson 1st degree, Wanton Endangerment 1st degree, and Alcohol Intoxication.

