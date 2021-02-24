Clouds increase on a breezy and warm Wednesday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a warm and dry Wednesday, we see even warmer conditions for Wednesday, but with breezy winds and rain chances!

A nice day for a dog walk - but watch out for rain showers that develop in the afternoon! (WBKO)

Wednesday will be similar to Tuesday, though mid-to-high level clouds will move in later in the day as isolated showers are possible just before sunset as more rain moves through Wednesday night into the early morning hours of Thursday. Thursday during the day will be dry as skies slowly clear out once again, but high temperatures will only reach the upper 40s and low 50s with a chilly light north wind.

Friday will then be the start of an active weather pattern that looks to deliver some rain chances for the end of the week through the weekend with the better chances of rain arriving on Saturday night and Sunday. High temperatures in this period will range from the upper 40s on Friday to the mid-to-upper 50s on Saturday and Sunday, so we expect precipitation in the form of rain from the round of systems. Some of the rain could be moderate to heavy, so we’ll be keeping a close eye on water levels in streams, creeks and rivers over the next week or so as some could rise enough to cause some minor impacts.

This pattern looks to continue for the first week of March with temperatures near or slightly above normal along with above normal moisture in the region. As we gather more data and have our eyes set toward the spring season, we’ll keep you up-to-date on the latest conditions and forecast. Stay with 13 News on the air, online and on the WBKO First Alert Weather app!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Clouds increasing. Breezy and warm. Isolated PM showers possible. High 65. Low 34. Winds SW at 16 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Cooler. High 52. Low 33. Winds N at 8 mph.

FRIDAY: Clouds increasing. Isolated PM showers possible. High 50. Low 40. Winds SE at 8 mph.

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 81 (2017)

Record Low Today: 7 (1914)

Normal High: 53

Normal Low: 32

Sunrise: 6:23 a.m.

Sunset: 5:35 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 18 / Small Particulate Matter: 24)

UV Index: 3

Pollen Count: Low (3.0)

Mold Count: Low

Tuesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 63

Yesterday’s Low: 36

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 2.01″ (-1.27″)

Yearly Precip: 6.03″ (-0.86″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 8.8″

