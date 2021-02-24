Domestic violence, child abuse centers advocate for House Bill 8 to prevent cuts to services

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky ranks among the highest in the country for incidents of child abuse and neglect.

As one of the state’s designated regional child advocacy centers, the Barren River Child Advocacy Center serves the ten county BRADD region.

The center says during August to October they saw a 92% increase in forensic interview requests. The center says it is imperative that child advocacy centers be fully funded and able to coordinate services so that children do not fall through the cracks.

“So the situation we find ourselves in now is, we are part of the KERS retirement system as a quasi-governmental agency. And we have been paying 49% of each person’s salary toward the retirement system. That is more than our fair share, our fair share, through actuarial analysis has been determined to be 16.36%. But there was a freeze agreed to--I think two years ago, so that everyone would be at that 49%. So it was lower for some and higher for some, and unfortunately for us, and agencies like BRASS and Hope Harbor we are paying more than our fair share of that liability. And beginning July 1, if nothing changes, that rate goes to 89%. So almost doubling what we pay each employee. So as you can imagine, that will reduce our workforce in just one year. It’s $241,000. In addition to that, because of the pandemic, our fundraisers, you know, are harder,” said Executive Director for the Barren River Child Advocacy Center, Jennifer Bryant.

House Bill 8, which has received support from both State Representative Patti Minter and Steve Sheldon, would allow nonhazardous employers within the retirement system to pay a fixed dollar amount per employee over 30 years, instead of a constantly changing percentage.

It passed unanimously in the State House of Representatives, and now they’re hoping for that same show of bipartisan support in the Senate.

