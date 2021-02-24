Advertisement

Gov. Beshear reports positivity rate still declining; Kentucky surpasses 400,000 cases

Kentucky Coronavirus
Kentucky Coronavirus(WBKO)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 3:44 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear gave the latest update on COVID-19 as the state’s cases continue to trend downward.

Gov. Beshear announced the state’s positivity rate had declined to 5.9%, the lowest since Oct. 27.

“We are getting these vaccines out faster than the federal government can provide them, so there’s a lot of hope moving into the future,” said Gov. Beshear. “We are going to defeat this virus this year, but until then, we’ve got to protect each other.”

The governor reported 1,306 new cases of the virus pushing Kentucky’s case total past 400,000. Gov. Beshear also reported 51 deaths. Among the newly reported deaths were a 65-year-old Metcalfe man, a 64-year-old Muhlenberg man, two women from Warren, ages 75 and 77 and two men from Warren ages 71 and 72.

To see a list of those reported lost to the virus Wednesday, click here.

Kentucky COVID Facts 2-24-2021
Kentucky COVID Facts 2-24-2021(WBKO)

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The accident happened around 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Semi-truck crashes into Barren County house
Raymond Keown
87-year-old arrested on rape charge at Bowling Green senior living facility
James Torsak
Kentucky State Police arrest Tennessee man after multi-agency pursuit
Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear reports 1,497 new cases of the virus, 16 deaths
KSP arrested a warren county man with child sexual exploitation charges
Warren County man arrested, facing child sexual exploitation charges

Latest News

Barren County schools prep to move to in-person learning 4 days a week
Barren County schools prep to move to in-person learning 4 days a week
Rape charge at senior living facility in Warren Co
Rape charge at senior living facility in Warren Co
Assault, arson and domestic violence arrest in Cave City
Assault, arson and domestic violence arrest in Cave City
Morgantown announces first certified build-ready site to attract businesses
Morgantown announces first certified build-ready site to attract businesses
Feeding America: 1 in 5 will find themselves with enough food during pandemic
Feeding America: 1 in 5 will find themselves with enough food during pandemic