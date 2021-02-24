Gov. Beshear reports positivity rate still declining; Kentucky surpasses 400,000 cases

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear gave the latest update on COVID-19 as the state’s cases continue to trend downward.

Gov. Beshear announced the state’s positivity rate had declined to 5.9%, the lowest since Oct. 27.

“We are getting these vaccines out faster than the federal government can provide them, so there’s a lot of hope moving into the future,” said Gov. Beshear. “We are going to defeat this virus this year, but until then, we’ve got to protect each other.”

The governor reported 1,306 new cases of the virus pushing Kentucky’s case total past 400,000. Gov. Beshear also reported 51 deaths. Among the newly reported deaths were a 65-year-old Metcalfe man, a 64-year-old Muhlenberg man, two women from Warren, ages 75 and 77 and two men from Warren ages 71 and 72.

To see a list of those reported lost to the virus Wednesday, click here.

Kentucky COVID Facts 2-24-2021 (WBKO)

