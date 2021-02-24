Home in Smiths Grove a total loss after fire

SMITHS GROVE, Ky. (WBKO) - A Warren County home is a total loss ... after a structure fire in smiths grove.

According to fire chief Kenneth Priddy, no one was home at the time of the fire.

Priddy told 13 News what firefighters saw when they arrived at the 2100 block of Smiths Grove Oakland Road.

“We’ve received the call that a mattress was on fire. When we arrived on the same house is pretty much fully embodied fire was coming out the doors, the windows.”

Several agencies assisted Smiths Grove in fighting the fire including the Richardsville and Gott Volunteer Fire Departments.

