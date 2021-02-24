Advertisement

Owensboro couple arrested for taking part in U.S. Capitol riot

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo violent rioters, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm...
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo violent rioters, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol in Washington. The words of Donald Trump supporters who are accused of participating in the deadly U.S. Capitol riot may end up being used against him in his Senate impeachment trial as he faces the charge of inciting a violent insurrection. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)(John Minchillo | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 6:54 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (AP) - The FBI says a Kentucky couple accused of participating in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot have been arrested.

The agency says Lori Ann Vinson and Thomas Ray Vinson were arrested Tuesday in Owensboro on charges including entering a restricted building and disruptive conduct in the Capitol.

FBI spokesman Timothy Beam told the Lexington Herald-Leader that Vinson is the same person who appeared in news reports shortly after the riot saying she had been fired. Vinson, of Morganfield, said she “would do it again tomorrow.” She said she did not take part in the violence.

