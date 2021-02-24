Owensboro couple arrested for taking part in U.S. Capitol riot

OWENSBORO, Ky. (AP) - The FBI says a Kentucky couple accused of participating in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot have been arrested.

The agency says Lori Ann Vinson and Thomas Ray Vinson were arrested Tuesday in Owensboro on charges including entering a restricted building and disruptive conduct in the Capitol.

FBI spokesman Timothy Beam told the Lexington Herald-Leader that Vinson is the same person who appeared in news reports shortly after the riot saying she had been fired. Vinson, of Morganfield, said she “would do it again tomorrow.” She said she did not take part in the violence.

