Kentucky secretary of state Adams praises election-related bills

FILE - In this Aug. 3, 2019, file photo, Kentucky Republican candidate for Secretary of State...
FILE - In this Aug. 3, 2019, file photo, Kentucky Republican candidate for Secretary of State Mike Adams addresses the audience gathered at the Fancy Farm Picnic in Fancy Farm, Ky. Kentucky voters concerned about being at risk of contracting the coronavirus will be able to cast mail-in ballots under a bipartisan agreement reached by the Gov. Andy Beshear and Secretary of State Michael Adams. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File)(Timothy D. Easley | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 9:17 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams is praising legislation that would make early in-person voting a fixture in Kentucky’s elections.

The bills have been introduced in the House and Senate. Adams says the proposals would create four days of early in-person voting, including a Saturday, with no excuse required.

Last year, pandemic-related rules for Kentucky’s general election included weeks of in-person early voting, including Saturdays, to prevent a crush of Election Day voting.

Adams says the current bills also would allow counties to establish vote centers, where any voter in the county may vote regardless of precinct.

