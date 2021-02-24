Advertisement

Kentucky State Police investigate fatal ATV collision in Allen County

By Lauren Hanson
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 10:43 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - On February 23, 2020 at 1:00 a.m., Kentucky State Police responded to a fatal ATV crash on Baileys Point Road in Allen County.

Police say 47-year-old Scott Bolt, of Scottsville, was driving a side by side ATV on Baileys Point Road near the 100 block. The ATV left the road and hit a utility pole on the shoulder.

Bolt was pronounced dead on the scene by the Allen County Coroner and was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

