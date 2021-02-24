Advertisement

Lowe’s 4Q results surge as people plow money into homes

The nation’s second-largest home improvement retailer behind Home Depot reported that...
The nation’s second-largest home improvement retailer behind Home Depot reported that fourth-quarter profits almost doubled from a year ago, while sales rose 27%.(Source: Lowe's)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 9:27 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Lowe’s Cos. extended its strong sales streak through the holiday season as customers kept investing in their homes during the pandemic.

The nation’s second-largest home improvement retailer behind Home Depot reported that fourth-quarter profits almost doubled from a year ago, while sales rose 27%.

Both results surpassed Wall Street expectations.

Sales at stores opened at least a year at the Mooresville, North Carolina-based retailer soared nearly 29%.

The strong showing followed results from Home Depot, which reported Tuesday that fourth-quarter sales surged 25%.

Global sales at Home Depot stores open at least a year, a key indicator of a retailer’s health, climbed 24.5%, and by 25% if only U.S. stores are counted.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The accident happened around 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Semi-truck crashes into Barren County house
James Torsak
Kentucky State Police arrest Tennessee man after multi-agency pursuit
Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear reports 1,497 new cases of the virus, 16 deaths
Charolette Woodcock
Glasgow woman arrested after officers reportedly discover meth
Nathan Horn
Man arrested after house break-in

Latest News

Consumers have been buying and selling used during the pandemic.
Turn your quarantine clutter into money
A nice day for a dog walk - but watch out for rain showers that develop in the afternoon!
Clouds increase on a breezy and warm Wednesday
Old Sears building at Greenwood Mall.
Appointments available this week at Bowling Green regional vaccine site
Autumn Hernandez wins Payday scratch-off ticket
Morgantown woman receives unexpected payday with scratch-off win
FILE - This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the Janssen...
LIVE: White House COVID-19 task force briefing; FDA says J&J shot prevents virus