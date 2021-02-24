Advertisement

Morgantown woman receives unexpected payday with scratch-off win

Autumn Hernandez wins Payday scratch-off ticket
Autumn Hernandez wins Payday scratch-off ticket(Kentucky Lottery)
By Lauren Hanson
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 9:55 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Morgantown woman received a “payday” after buying a Payday scratch-off ticket. Autumn Hernandez stopped at 231 Food Market in Bowling Green last week where she bought four of the $5 tickets. “Those tickets were calling my name,” she said.

On her winning ticket she matched numbers 32 and 39 (2 times) where located below was a $10,000 prize. In addition, in another spot on the ticket, she also revealed a coin symbol indicating the $10,000 prize located below be doubled, winning the game’s $50,000 top prize.

“I saw $50,000 show up on my phone and I’m like, okay, this is a fake. There was no way this is real,” she told lottery officials.

“I didn’t know what I was doing. I scratched everything off to see how I had won. I couldn’t believe it. I started to cry and was screaming at the top of my lungs,” Autumn said. She had her six-year-old son with her who was also crying from the excitement.

After taxes, Autumn received a check for $35,500. 231 Food Market will receive a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

“It’s truly a blessing and came at the right time,” she told officials.

