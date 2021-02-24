Advertisement

Muhlenberg County Health Department reports 9 new cases of COVID-19

Muhlenberg County Health Department
Muhlenberg County Health Department(MCHD)
By Kelly Austin
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WBKO) - The current case total for Muhlenberg County is currently 2,723 cases.

MCHD is currently managing 68 active cases and asks for patience.

The department will be at Midland Community Center on 3/01/2021 for free COVID-19 testing. Call 270-754-3200 for an appointment.

It is crucial that everyone in the community continue working together to combat community spread of this virus, #TeamMuhlenberg.

The MCHD continues working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Kentucky Department for Public Health (DPH) to identify and contact those who may have been exposed to the individuals.

These individuals will be monitored for fever and respiratory symptoms.

These individuals are residents of Muhlenberg County, however additional details about the about these cases cannot be provided because of medical privacy laws.

The best ways to prevent the spread of illness are to follow these safety tips:

● Wear a mask when you are with any person that does not live in your household, especially if you cannot maintain a physical distance of 6 feet or more.

● Wash your hands frequently with soap and water.

● Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

● Avoid touching your face.

● Stay home when you are sick.

● Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning 6spray or wipe.

● Follow the guidance provided by Governor Andy Beshear.

This virus can be spread by respiratory droplets.

Symptoms of COVID19 may include fever, cough or shortness of breath.

Individuals who are experiencing symptoms should call:

1. Muhlenberg County Health Department for a mobile test site appointment or

2. Owensboro Health number 1-877-888-6647 or

3. Community Health Centers of Western Ky at 270-338-5777 or

4. Visit an urgent care center or

5. Contact your health care provider.

If you have questions or need additional help go to kycovid19.ky.gov , call the state hotline at 1-800- 722-5725, or call the Muhlenberg County Health Department at 270-754-3200.

Please see our Facebook page for the latest information.

