No Fans allowed this year at C-USA Basketball Championship tournaments
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 10:11 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Due to COVID-19 protocols, tickets for the 2021 Air Force Reserve C-USA Basketball Championships Presented by Baylor Scott & White Medical Center Frisco will not be available for sale to the general public due to limited capacity.
Each institution will receive an extremely limited number of tickets for family and friends.
