Advertisement

No Fans allowed this year at C-USA Basketball Championship tournaments

Marshall at WKU Hilltoppers, on January 15, 2021 at E.A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, KY
Marshall at WKU Hilltoppers, on January 15, 2021 at E.A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, KY(Chris Kohley/WKU Athletics | Chris Kohley/WKU Athletics)
By Jeff Lightsy
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 10:11 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Due to COVID-19 protocols, tickets for the 2021 Air Force Reserve C-USA Basketball Championships Presented by Baylor Scott & White Medical Center Frisco will not be available for sale to the general public due to limited capacity.

Each institution will receive an extremely limited number of tickets for family and friends.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The accident happened around 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Semi-truck crashes into Barren County house
James Torsak
Kentucky State Police arrest Tennessee man after multi-agency pursuit
Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear reports 1,497 new cases of the virus, 16 deaths
Charolette Woodcock
Glasgow woman arrested after officers reportedly discover meth
Nathan Horn
Man arrested after house break-in

Latest News

La Tech Bulldogs at WKU Hilltoppers, on January 9, 2021 at E.A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, KY
WKU ready for the challenge this week as the take on #12 Houston
The WKU Hilltoppers take on the Old Dominion Monarchs on Sunday October 6, 2019 at the WKU...
Jacobsen named C-USA Defensive Player of the Week
Western Kentucky Hilltoppers middle hitter Lauren Matthews (5) and setter Nadia Dieudonne (2)...
Matthews and Dieudonne earn weekly C-USA Honors
The Greenwood Lady Gators defeated Bowling Green to win the 4th Region Title and advance to the...
Zach Lechler named Kentucky Girls Soccer Coach of the Year