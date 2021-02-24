Reckless driving complaint leads to arrest of Glasgow woman

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - A Glasgow woman was arrested after several failed field sobriety tests.

Officers pulled over Bridget Williams in Glasgow in response to a reckless driving complaint. They also found several pills of Methylphenidate in the vehicle.

Williams was arrested and charged with several vehicle offenses including reckless driving and driving under the influence of a controlled substance. She was released February 23. Her court date is set for March 15.

