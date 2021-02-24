Advertisement

Reckless driving complaint leads to arrest of Glasgow woman

Williams was arrested after found to be driving impaired.
Williams was arrested after found to be driving impaired.(Barren County Detention Center)
Feb. 24, 2021
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - A Glasgow woman was arrested after several failed field sobriety tests.

Officers pulled over Bridget Williams in Glasgow in response to a reckless driving complaint. They also found several pills of Methylphenidate in the vehicle.

Williams was arrested and charged with several vehicle offenses including reckless driving and driving under the influence of a controlled substance. She was released February 23. Her court date is set for March 15.

