MONROE CO., Ky. (WBKO) - The Monroe County Health Department is reporting one additional case of COVID-19.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Monroe County has had a total of 1,240 cases and 1,187 of those cases have recovered.

There are currently 15 active cases in Monroe County, and there have been 38 deaths reported from COVID-19. We stand in solidarity with those affected during these difficult times.

COVID-19 Vaccination Update

Following the Commonwealth of Kentucky’s phased vaccination distribution plan, the health department is continuing to prioritize vaccination for remaining Phase 1a and 1b eligible persons. The health department is currently compiling a wait list for persons 60 years of age and older and is scheduling appointments from that list, as vaccine supply permits.

There are Regional Vaccination Locations where citizens can also go to obtain a vaccine.

These regional sites are located in Glasgow and in Bowling Green:

TJ Regional Health, T.J. Health Pavilion

301 North L Rogers Blvd., Glasgow KY 42141

Dates and hours are still being determined at this time

Kentuckians in this region will be able to sign up at tjregionalhealth.org, or by calling 270-659-1010.

Greenwood Mall, former Sears location (Kroger Health site)

Scottsville Road, Bowling Green, KY 42104

Visit Kroger.com/covidvaccine or call 866-211-5320 to sign-up.

Med Center Health

800 Park Street, Bowling Green, KY 42101

Individuals who qualify under the age requirements for this priority phase can add their name to the scheduling request list by texting SENIOR to 270-796-3200. Alternatively, you can email vaccine@mchealth.net with your full name, date of birth and phone number.

As everyone patiently awaits their turn to obtain vaccination, it is important that we continue to protect ourselves, our family, and our neighbors by wearing a cloth face covering in public, avoiding close contact with others, frequently washing our hands and by staying home if we are ill.

To find out more about which phase of the vaccination campaign you fall in, visit vaccine.ky.gov or call 1-855-598-2246.

For general questions about the COVID-19 vaccine, the public can call the Kentucky COVID-19 Hotline, operated by Norton Healthcare, at

1-800-722-5725.

