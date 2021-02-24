Advertisement

The Monroe County Health Department releases breakdown of COVID stats

Monroe County Health Department
(Monroe County Health Department)
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 6:08 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MONROE CO., Ky. (WBKO) - The Monroe County Health Department is reporting no new cases of COVID-19.

Current county case breakdown:

Total Cases: 1,239

Total Recovered: 1,187

Total Active: 14

Total Deaths: 38

For more information, visit https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19 or https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html.

