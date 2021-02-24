The Monroe County Health Department releases breakdown of COVID stats
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 6:08 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MONROE CO., Ky. (WBKO) - The Monroe County Health Department is reporting no new cases of COVID-19.
Current county case breakdown:
Total Cases: 1,239
Total Recovered: 1,187
Total Active: 14
Total Deaths: 38
For more information, visit https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19 or https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html.
