Advertisement

The Storehouse Coffee and Gifts

New business in Grayson County.
New business in Grayson County.(Kaley Skaggs)
By Kaley Skaggs
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 11:48 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Grayson County is growing and expanding with new businesses popping up, even during the pandemic.

A dream that came to life during COVID, Mandi McKinzie and Tina Brooks opened The Storehouse Coffee and Gifts in Leitchfield, bringing a unique experience to Grayson County.

The owners say that this business is an answer to their prayers.

“It’s something that has been in the works for the last 18 or 12 months. I kept telling Tina ‘we need to do it, we need to do it.’ She was like ‘I’m not ready’ and I kept praying and she kept praying and one day she called and said ‘I’m not ready to open up but I do have the name of the Storehouse.’ She said the scripture is Malachi 3:10. So during COVID, we opened the doors and He said it was time,” said McKinzie.

Malachi 3:10 reads: Bring ye all the tithes into the storehouse, that there may be meat in mine house, and prove me now herewith, saith the Lord of hosts, if I will not open you the windows of heaven, and pour you out a blessing, that there shall not be room enough to receive it.

McKinzie and Brooks are also finding ways to give back to their community.

“We knew that in order for this to work we had to give back. Every month we pick a non-profit in our community and we give 50% of our sales that day to that non-profit,” said McKinzie.

They say they are overwhelmed by community support and feel blessed.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The accident happened around 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Semi-truck crashes into Barren County house
James Torsak
Kentucky State Police arrest Tennessee man after multi-agency pursuit
Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear reports 1,497 new cases of the virus, 16 deaths
Charolette Woodcock
Glasgow woman arrested after officers reportedly discover meth
KSP arrested a warren county man with child sexual exploitation charges
Warren County man arrested, facing child sexual exploitation charges

Latest News

Tracking the potential for moderate to heavy rain for this weekend!
Very warm with clouds increasing Wednesday afternoon!
Terry Thomas is accused of assaulting his wife, a police officer, and attempting to set his...
Cave City man accused of assaulting wife and attempting to burn home
Kentucky State Police
Kentucky State Police investigate fatal ATV collision in Allen County
A nice day for a dog walk - but watch out for rain showers that develop in the afternoon!
Clouds increase on a breezy and warm Wednesday