BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Grayson County is growing and expanding with new businesses popping up, even during the pandemic.

A dream that came to life during COVID, Mandi McKinzie and Tina Brooks opened The Storehouse Coffee and Gifts in Leitchfield, bringing a unique experience to Grayson County.

The owners say that this business is an answer to their prayers.

“It’s something that has been in the works for the last 18 or 12 months. I kept telling Tina ‘we need to do it, we need to do it.’ She was like ‘I’m not ready’ and I kept praying and she kept praying and one day she called and said ‘I’m not ready to open up but I do have the name of the Storehouse.’ She said the scripture is Malachi 3:10. So during COVID, we opened the doors and He said it was time,” said McKinzie.

Malachi 3:10 reads: Bring ye all the tithes into the storehouse, that there may be meat in mine house, and prove me now herewith, saith the Lord of hosts, if I will not open you the windows of heaven, and pour you out a blessing, that there shall not be room enough to receive it.

McKinzie and Brooks are also finding ways to give back to their community.

“We knew that in order for this to work we had to give back. Every month we pick a non-profit in our community and we give 50% of our sales that day to that non-profit,” said McKinzie.

They say they are overwhelmed by community support and feel blessed.

