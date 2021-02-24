University of Kentucky building facility to help high-tech startup businesses

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - The University of Kentucky has broken ground on a $15 million facility that will help high-tech startup businesses grow.

The university says the new project at its Coldstream Research Campus will offer young companies office and laboratory space to develop.

The new 40,000-square foot facility will be named The Core, or Collaboration. Research. Entrepreneurship.

It is scheduled to be finished in early 2022.

