Warren County man arrested, facing child sexual exploitation charges

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Officials with the Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch arrested 21-year-old Tristan Scott Wallace of Warren County on charges relating to child sexual abuse material.

According to Kentucky State Police, Wallace was arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation.

The KSP Electronic Crime Branch said they began the investigation after discovering the suspect was engaging in sexually explicit communication with a child online.

The investigation resulted in the execution of a search warrant at a home in Bowling Green on February 23.

Equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination as the investigation is ongoing.

Wallace is currently charged with one count of prohibited use of electronic communication system to procure a minor and three counts of possession of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance.

Wallace is also charged with three counts of distribution of obscene matter to minors, which are Class-A misdemeanors.

These charges are Class-D felonies punishable by one to five years in prison.

Wallace was taken to the Warren County Detention Center.

