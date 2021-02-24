Advertisement

You can swim one last lap at Bowling Green High School’s Dome of Champions

By Laura Rogers
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 12:57 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It is bittersweet. The Bowling Green Purples Swim & Dive team is getting a new natatorium, scheduled to open next fall. But that means the current Dome of Champions will officially close on March 15.

Melanie Shy is Vice President of the Bowling Green High School Swim & Dive Booster Club. “It’s such an icon in our city,” she said.

You have the opportunity to swim “one last lap” by reserving a lane for 30 minutes on February 27, February 28 or March 6 between 1:00 and 6:00 p.m. The opportunity is open to the public, not just Bowling Green High School alumni. Proceeds benefit the BGHS Swim & Dive team. Lifeguards will be present and COVID-19 protocols will be in place.

Go here to reserve a lane.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The accident happened around 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Semi-truck crashes into Barren County house
James Torsak
Kentucky State Police arrest Tennessee man after multi-agency pursuit
Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear reports 1,497 new cases of the virus, 16 deaths
Charolette Woodcock
Glasgow woman arrested after officers reportedly discover meth
KSP arrested a warren county man with child sexual exploitation charges
Warren County man arrested, facing child sexual exploitation charges

Latest News

You can swim one last lap at Bowling Green High School’s Dome of Champions
You can swim one last lap at Bowling Green High School’s Dome of Champions
The pantry includes non-perishable food and hygiene items for those in need.
Bowling Green Micro Pantry now open at Higgins Center for Nonprofits
Bowling Green Micro Pantry
Bowling Green Micro Pantry
New business in Grayson County.
The Storehouse Coffee and Gifts