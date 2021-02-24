You can swim one last lap at Bowling Green High School’s Dome of Champions

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It is bittersweet. The Bowling Green Purples Swim & Dive team is getting a new natatorium, scheduled to open next fall. But that means the current Dome of Champions will officially close on March 15.

Melanie Shy is Vice President of the Bowling Green High School Swim & Dive Booster Club. “It’s such an icon in our city,” she said.

You have the opportunity to swim “one last lap” by reserving a lane for 30 minutes on February 27, February 28 or March 6 between 1:00 and 6:00 p.m. The opportunity is open to the public, not just Bowling Green High School alumni. Proceeds benefit the BGHS Swim & Dive team. Lifeguards will be present and COVID-19 protocols will be in place.

Go here to reserve a lane.

