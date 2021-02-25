Warren Co. 10-year-old loses leg to cancer, fights for her life

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - In October, 13 News brought you the story of a 10-year-old from Warren County fighting the ultimate battle, cancer. Carmen continues to fight for her life every day.

“While we’ll never give up hope and will never stop fighting for the truth is I mean, she’s fighting for her life,” said Dana Scott, Carmen’s aunt.

Carmen was diagnosed with cancer in August and began chemotherapy. After a tough decision in December, she had surgery to partially amputate her leg.

“She actually had a surgery called rotationplasty back in December. They took out the middle portion of her leg, including her kneecap and they, brought the bottom portion of the leg up, turned it around backward, and reattached it to the thigh to create a new kneecap using her ankle. That was done so that she’d be ready for a prosthetic leg and the ankle would function as a knee to make it easier for her to walk. Then they did her eight-week, checkup scans and found that the cancer is all the way from head to foot and that leg now. So March 4, she’ll be having the full amputation,” said Scott.

Carmen’s family also learned that her cancer has spread to her lungs. Therefore, following the amputation surgery, she will begin clinical trials.

“They did some CT scans on her lungs and it has spread into her lungs as well. The lung surgery is going to require them to fully opening her chest. That hasn’t been scheduled yet. The doctors are wanting to see what kind of clinical trials they can get her in because the chemo is not working. So they’re going to try clinical trials and then possibly do the lung surgery later on down the line,” added Scott.

Despite all of the obstacles thrown her way, Carmen remains positive and hopes one day she can help others who might be facing the same challenge.

“I mean, she has always been very bubbly, and just high energy. She’s just extremely kind to everyone. She is a great little kid. Even now, I don’t know-how, but the attitude she has about this, her mom told her she was going to lose her whole leg and she said, you know, mom said I had the rotationplasty surgery and now I’m going to have a full amputation. So someday I’ll be able to help a lot more people because I’ve had both,” said Scott

Carmen will be having surgery to fully amputate her leg on March 4 the day before her 11th birthday.

To help uplift her spirits Carmen and her family are asking you to keep her in your thoughts and prayers. If you would like to send a birthday card or any uplifting messages to Carmen send them to 278 Plano Road.

Carmen is receiving treatment at UK Children’s Hospital. Carmen and her mom frequently have to travel to and from Lexington. If you would like to donate to her family click here.

