Bill allowing KY AG to file protest charges advances

Ky Attorney General Daniel Cameron (AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 10:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky (AP) - A state House committee has advanced a proposal that would authorize Kentucky’s attorney general to file protest-related charges, even if local prosecutors declined to do so.

The advancement of the bill Wednesday, follows a series of moves by GOP lawmakers to expand some of Republican Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s authority in the state.

Opponents say the bill violates free-speech rights and is being targeted against a Democratic state representative who was arrested while protesting last year. A Republican who sponsored the legislation insisted that the bill had “nothing to do” with Rep. Attica Scott, who was arrested in September. The charges against Scott were dismissed in November.

