Bill allowing KY AG to file protest charges advances

FRANKFORT, Ky (AP) - A state House committee has advanced a proposal that would authorize Kentucky’s attorney general to file protest-related charges, even if local prosecutors declined to do so.

The advancement of the bill Wednesday, follows a series of moves by GOP lawmakers to expand some of Republican Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s authority in the state.

Opponents say the bill violates free-speech rights and is being targeted against a Democratic state representative who was arrested while protesting last year. A Republican who sponsored the legislation insisted that the bill had “nothing to do” with Rep. Attica Scott, who was arrested in September. The charges against Scott were dismissed in November.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.).