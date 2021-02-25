Bowling Green Salvation Army sees an increase in need throughout the community

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -The Salvation Army in Bowling Green offers several options for those in need, including daily hot meals and weekly food boxes.

“Every other Thursday we do food boxes in which we will take some of the products that you see here in our warehouse and we box them up and add meat products bread products and so forth so that a family can get enough food to last them for that week,” Major Richard Watts, co-officer.

Major Watts added that they have been able to distribute more than 25,000 meals in the first four months of the year.

“You know we don’t have many golden arches out there but we do feed a lot of people,” said Watts.

You don’t have to meet any requirements to get a meal or a box they just ask you to be a respectful community member and come if you are hungry.

According to Major Watts, they have seen an increase in those needing assistance from the Salvation Army in the past year.

“When we compare these numbers to last year we are seeing about a 15 to 20 percent increase and the number of people that we are processing. Part of it is always that you learn how to adapt and do things so as a result, we are doing a better job of what we are doing so that is going to increase your numbers. But basically, people have been laid off, hours have been cut back, and so people are trying to look at what can I do to fill the gap. So coming by the Salvation Army and getting a box of groceries is one way they can offset that loss of income from COVID,” added Watts.

If you would like to donate food to the Salvation Army they ask for non-perishable items.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.