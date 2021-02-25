Cave City traffic stop nets stolen firearm

CAVE CITY, Ky. (WBKO) - On Wednesday February 24, Cave City Police conducted a traffic stop at Edwin P. Terry Estates.

Police say the driver was James Karnes, who gave consent to search his vehicle. When they did, officers say they found Methamphetamine, digital scales, and a stolen firearm.

Karnes was placed under arrest without further incident and taken to the Barren County Detention Center.

Among Karnes’ chargers are receiving a stolen firearm, trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of an open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle.

