Advertisement

Crime Stoppers: Timothy Taylor murder

Timothy Taylor killed in shooting at the Crown Apartments.
Timothy Taylor killed in shooting at the Crown Apartments.(South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers)
By Gene Birk
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 6:44 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Police Department is investigating a homicide that took place at 8:56 p.m. June 8, 2020. On this night, police responded to 720 Patton Way for a report of an assault shooting.

When they arrived, they discovered that the victim, Timothy Taylor, had been placed in the car of a friend and driven to the hospital. Taylor was later pronounced dead due to the injuries he received from the shooting. Police believe people in the area may have information that could help solve his murder.

If you have any information about this or any crime, please call South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 781-CLUE, Click Here to go to their website, or download their P3 Tips app for your mobile device.

Crime Stoppers only wants your information, not your name. Their telephone lines are not recorded and they don’t use caller ID.

They just want your information, and you could get up to $1,000 for your anonymous tip.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The accident happened around 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Semi-truck crashes into Barren County house
Raymond Keown
87-year-old arrested on rape charge at Bowling Green senior living facility
James Torsak
Kentucky State Police arrest Tennessee man after multi-agency pursuit
Autumn Hernandez wins Payday scratch-off ticket
Morgantown woman receives unexpected payday with scratch-off win
Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear reports 1,497 new cases of the virus, 16 deaths

Latest News

Terry Thomas is accused of assaulting his wife, a police officer, and attempting to set his...
Cave City man accused of assaulting woman and attempting to burn home
Williams was arrested after found to be driving impaired.
Reckless driving complaint leads to arrest of Glasgow woman
KSP arrested a warren county man with child sexual exploitation charges
Warren County man arrested, facing child sexual exploitation charges
James Torsak
Kentucky State Police arrest Tennessee man after multi-agency pursuit