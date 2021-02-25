Crime Stoppers: Timothy Taylor murder

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Police Department is investigating a homicide that took place at 8:56 p.m. June 8, 2020. On this night, police responded to 720 Patton Way for a report of an assault shooting.

When they arrived, they discovered that the victim, Timothy Taylor, had been placed in the car of a friend and driven to the hospital. Taylor was later pronounced dead due to the injuries he received from the shooting. Police believe people in the area may have information that could help solve his murder.

If you have any information about this or any crime, please call South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 781-CLUE, Click Here to go to their website, or download their P3 Tips app for your mobile device.

Crime Stoppers only wants your information, not your name. Their telephone lines are not recorded and they don’t use caller ID.

They just want your information, and you could get up to $1,000 for your anonymous tip.

