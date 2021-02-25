First certified build-ready site in Morgantown

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The city of Morgantown has its first certified build-ready site.

The build-ready site is 9.5 acres in lot 1 of the Morgantown Industrial Park.

The site includes a graded pad, that will be ready to accept a 50,000 square foot building with the ability to expand.

Morgantown Mayor Billy Phelps spoke on what the build-ready site means to the city.

“It opens up a whole ‘nother project, that if we can get a nice enough industry in here, then that’s jobs, and jobs is something that’s an entire regional aspect now. So everything we do is based on getting jobs for our region. For a community our size, we have three times more manufacturing jobs in other cities, our size, and our annual growth rate for the industries we have is a little over 7% which is way higher than any of the other industries around.”

Phelps also spoke on the process, “because it’s there’s not a lot of industries that come to Kentucky, and for an industry to come to a smaller community such as Morgantown takes a lot of prep and a lot of work. So yeah, we started, you know, five years ago, six years ago and we started applying for grants and TVA, they jumped on board with this Bowling Green Area Chamber helped us get those connections and develop them. And we’d get one grant to do one thing, and then we build on that and do another, here we are, finally, to have a build-ready site, and to us, it’s a pretty big deal.”

Build-ready sites are designed to meet the complex needs of today’s businesses, with these site locations much of the background work is already completed and companies have the freedom to begin construction in a short time frame.

