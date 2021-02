WARREN CO., Ky. (WBKO) - Feeding America will be at Warren Elementary this morning at 7:30AM.

The school says in a tweet that Feeding America will be parked in the back and will have food boxes to give away regardless of income.

Warren El families, Feeding America will be at Warren El tomorrow morning (Thur, Feb. 25th) at 7:30am. They will be parked in the back and will have food boxes to give away regardless of income.Please drive to the back of the parking lot and collect your food box.Thank you! — Warren Elementary (@Warren_Elem) February 24, 2021

They ask that you drive to the back of the parking lot to collect the food box.

