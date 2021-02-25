Grayson County Veterans Affairs Clinic vaccinating more than 250 veterans Friday

GRAYSON CO., Ky. (WBKO) - The Grayson County Veteran Affairs Clinic has scheduled more than 250 veterans to receive the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on Friday.

The clinic is by appointment only and VA staff are contacting eligible veterans, ages 65 and up who are enrolled in VA healthcare.

This will be the very first vaccination clinic conducted by Robely Rex VA Medical Center at one of their Community Based Outpatient Clinics.

Veterans can call 502-287-5591 to check on their eligibility status.

Veterans can get up to date information on VA’s COVID Vaccine webpage.

