Ky. House votes 95-0 to pass bill that would cap insulin copays at $30 a month

Frankfort, Ky. (WBKO) - A victory for State Representative Patti Minter who introduced House Bill 95; a bill that would cap cost-sharing requirements for prescription insulin at $30 per 30-day supply.

“We’re so proud that all of these people from every part of the state, and both sides of the aisle, stood together and said we want to make sure that Kentuckians have access to the life-saving insulin that they need,” Representative Patti Minter said.

A similar bill capping insulin costs was unanimously passed in Kentucky’s House of Representatives in the 2020 legislation as well, however, it was never brought up for a vote in the Senate.

“Last year, it was unanimous 92 to zero, this year it was 95 to zero,” Minter said. “So it’s a start. There’s a lot more work to, but our next job is to get it to through the Senate.”

The Kentucky Department of Public Health said that more than 13 percent of adults have diabetes, which adds up to just less than half a million people. Minter has a more personal tie to the condition as her son Alex Minter was diagnosed with the onset of type 1 diabetes when he was only 19 months old.

“He was in the pediatric ICU for three days, while they got his sugar under control, and my husband and I learned how to care for a toddler who lives with diabetes,” Minter explained.

Through the years, Minter said she has watched the price of insulin go up firsthand saying, where a vial of the prescription only costs about $6 to make, companies will sell a 30-day supply for anywhere from about $150 to $600 depending on insurance.

“What people have shared with me is that when they can’t afford their insulin, then they ration it, and that’s when you get the bad health outcomes,” Minter explained.

Where House Bill 95 seeks to make insulin more affordable, if passed, it would only cover people with in-state insurance plans. Minter said she worked closely with Danny Bentley, a republican who represents Kentucky District 98, to get the bill passed. Bentley has also been diagnosed with type 1 Diabetes.

“It’s really been a wonderful experience to work with him for the last two years to pass this bill we’ve cast twice now in the House of Representatives,” Minter said.

As the bill now heads to the Senate, Minter encourages anyone who wants to see it become a law to call their local senator and express their opinion on the legislation.

“When people ask me now ‘what can I do?’ Call your state senator. That is absolutely crucial,” Minter said. “We need to make sure this bill is heard in committee over in the Senate, and then it gets a vote on the Senate floor, and that all of this gets done before we adjourn on March the 30th.”

