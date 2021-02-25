Louisville Zoo director John Walczak retiring

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - The director of the Louisville Zoo will retire later this year.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said in a statement on Wednesday that John Walczak will stay through the summer as the city conducts a national search for a new director.

Walczak began working at the zoo in 1985 and became director in 2004.

He has overseen the installation of the award-winning Islands, Gorilla Forest, and Glacier Run exhibits.

Fischer says it’s impossible to overstate Walczak’s influence and commitment to making the zoo one of the best in the nation.

Walczak described his nearly four decades at the Louisville Zoo as “a labor of love.”

