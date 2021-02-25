Advertisement

New Zealand volunteers refloat 28 whales in rescue effort

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 9:08 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Volunteers in New Zealand are optimistic they can save the 28 whales that remain from a mass stranding after refloating them for the second time in two days.

A pod of 49 long-finned pilot whales was found stranded early Monday on Farewell Spit, a remote beach on the South Island. Twenty-one of the whales have since died.

Volunteers first managed to refloat the surviving whales on Monday evening’s high tide. But sometime overnight, the whales beached themselves again.

So the volunteers refloated them again on Tuesday.

The whales have moved into deeper ocean than on the first rescue attempt, giving the rescuers hope they can be saved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Raymond Keown
87-year-old arrested on rape charge at Bowling Green senior living facility
Autumn Hernandez wins Payday scratch-off ticket
Morgantown woman receives unexpected payday with scratch-off win
Kentucky State Police
Kentucky State Police investigate fatal ATV collision in Allen County
Nearly 400 people in southcentral Kentucky have died due to COVID-19.
A tribute to those lost to COVID-19 in Southcentral Kentucky
KSP arrested a warren county man with child sexual exploitation charges
Warren County man arrested, facing child sexual exploitation charges

Latest News

In his Dec. 18, 2020 file photo a runner passes the office of the California Employment...
US jobless claims at 730K, still high but fewest in 3 months
Vaccines are rolling out nationwide
Vaccine concerns in rural America could have an impact on herd immunity
Volunteers and medics of the nonprofit Project Jonah had been trying to refloat the animals...
Volunteers rescue pilot whales stranded in New Zealand
FILE - In this June 11, 2020 file photo, workers on scaffolding lay blocks on one of the larger...
Anticipating 2021 boom, Q4 GDP revised up slightly to 4.1%