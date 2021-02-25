Seasonable Temps Return Thursday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Sunshine returns today, but afternoon highs will only top out in the low 50s, opposed to the near 70 degree readings we enjoyed Wednesday! Things remain dry through Friday morning, before the start of a VERY active pattern that could carry over into next week.

Multiple waves of moisture are set to move through South Central Ky over the next few days with the first arriving Friday afternoon. Only expect light to moderate rain from this initial round. Wave #2 rolls in late Friday night into Saturday morning with steadier rainfall. Finally, a 3rd round of rain - this one likely to be the heaviest - arrives Saturday night into Sunday, sticking around into Monday morning. These rounds of rain could add up to 2-4″ for much of Southern KY with lighter amounts of 1-2″ closer to the Ohio River. Minor flooding is possible by early next week as rainfall tallies add up. More shower chances are possible Tuesday before we finally dry out Wednesday. Highs will reach the 60s this weekend before dropping into the 50s as we head into the opening days of March.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Becoming mostly sunny, cooler. High 52, Low 33, winds NE-8

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, few showers possible. High 50, Low 43, winds SE-8

SATURDAY: Showers possible, mainly early. High 61, Low 49, winds S-8

