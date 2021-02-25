Sen. Rand Paul discusses upcoming plans for re-election 2022

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) sat down with 13 News Thursday morning to discuss a number of topics including his plans to run for re-election in 2022.

While the Kentucky senator hasn’t officially filed with the Secretary of State yet, he says he plans to run again for his third term.

“We’re excited to get back started, you know, really looking and going around and traveling COVID is kind of limited our travel somewhat, because we’ve not wanted to increase the risk of people,” said Paul. “But I’m hoping within a month that the numbers have dramatically gone down and we’re going to get back to our normal travel schedule around Kentucky.”

Paul says he is in support of a constitutional amendment that would create term limits for lawmakers. The amendment would limit the House to three terms and the Senate to two terms.

“I am a fan of term limits. It would take a constitutional amendment and the term limits would then be for everyone. But I’m not in favor of term limits for some and not others. So I’m not in favor of people self-imposing term limits. I’m a co-sponsor of the constitutional amendment, but I will run again in 2022,” said Paul.

