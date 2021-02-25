Sen. Rand Paul fears $15 minimum wage will hurt teens in the longrun

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky Senator is on the opposing side in the fight over raising the federal minimum wage.

The Democrats’ American Rescue Plan includes raising the federal minimum wage to $15 per hour.

Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) says he opposes a wage this high because then the government wage would be higher than the market wage.

“When you make the wage above what the market dictates more people lose their jobs,” said Paul. “It’s one of those things that sounds good on the surface. If you make $12 an hour, which is a tough way to live, and you make that and you have to support a family, you’re like, well, gosh, I’ll do much better on 15. But the question you have to ask is will you still have your job at 15. Some will some won’t.”

He also claims it would negatively impact the younger generation.

“Interestingly, the people who lose the jobs most are teenagers and particularly Black teenagers,” said Paul. “If you don’t get the first job, you may not get the second job and you won’t learn that work ethic. And really, that’s where our self-esteem comes from is performing and doing well in our job.”

The federal minimum wage has been at $7.25 for over a decade. However, 29 states and D.C. pay more than that.

According to a report, a $15 federal minimum wage by 2025 would lift nearly 1 million people out of poverty, but would also cost 1.4 million jobs, according to the Nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office.

