Soggy Times Ahead!

Rounds of Rain - Some Possibly Heavy - Through the Weekend
By Shane Holinde
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 5:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a cooler but nice Thursday, things are about to take a turn for the wetter! Shower chances return Friday, with the final weekend of February looking warm but damp.

Several waves of low pressure roll through the region Friday through Sunday night. While it won’t be raining constantly these next three days, we’re likely to see one round of showers develop late Friday morning, with rain persisting into the afternoon. Another round of rain - this one a little heavier - moves in late Friday night through Saturday morning. Then we catch a break late Saturday before the heaviest round of rain arrives Sunday. A few thunderstorms are also possible with Sunday’s rains, although no severe weather is expected. Highs will be in the 60s this weekend.

Rainfall amounts will steadily add up through Sunday night. Anywhere from 2-4″ of rain is possible for Bowling Green and points south and southeast. Lesser amounts of 1-2″ are expected to the north closer to the Ohio River. Some minor flooding of area rivers and low-lying spots is possible by late weekend into early next week.

March starts off with drier conditions Monday before another possible round of rain Tuesday. Afternoon readings top out in the 50s each day Monday through Thursday.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers developing. High 52, Low 45, winds NE-8

SATURDAY: Showers possible, mainly early. Warmer. High 61, Low 55, winds SE-8

SUNDAY: Rain likely, thunder possible. Rain could be heavy at times. High 65, Low 44, winds SW-8

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 55

Today’s Low: 37

Normal High: 53

Normal Low: 32

Record High: 79 (1930)

Record Low: 2 (1967)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 2.01″ (-1.55″)

Yearly Precip: 6.03″ (-1.14″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 8.8″

Today’s Sunset: 5:36 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:20 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 28 / Small Particulate Matter: 13)

UV Index: 3

Pollen Count: N/A

Mold Count: Low

