Vehicle found after it was stolen from the Richardsville Fire Department, but items are still missing

If you have any information, you are urged to contact KSP(WBKO)
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 8:31 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Richardsville Fire Department’s Squad 42 was stolen from Station 2 on Mt. Olivet Girkin Road.

According to a tweet from Richardsville Fire Department, the vehicle was found roadside in the 1000 block of Wayne Watt Road.

Though the vehicle was found, some items are still missing.

Chainsaws, blowers, hand tools, a medical bag, an IPAD, and a water extinguisher were stolen from the vehicle.

If you have any information, you are urged to contact Kentucky State Police or the Richardsville Fire Department.

