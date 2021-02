FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear gives the latest update on COVID-19 and vaccination efforts in Kentucky.

Gov. Beshear reported 1,447 new cases of the virus and 43 deaths. The positivity rate fell to 5.67 percent.

Kentucky COVID Facts 2-25-2021 (WBKO)

