Appointments still available at Bowling Green’s Kroger COVID-19 vaccine clinic

Bowling Green's Kroger vaccine regional site.
Bowling Green's Kroger vaccine regional site.(WBKO)
By Lauren Hanson
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 8:59 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kroger Health announced that there are still appointment times available for Feb 26 and 27 at the Bowling Green COVID-19 Vaccination site.

Appointments for next Thursday, Friday and Saturday are also available.

The site is at the former Sears building at Greenwood Mall, 2625 Scottsville Road.

Those in the state’s current vaccination phase can visit Kroger.com/covidvaccine to make an appointment or call 866-211-5320.

There is no charge to individuals and insurance is not required.

