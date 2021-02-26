Advertisement

Bill advancing to the senate that would require vision test to renew driver’s license

Photo: KYTC
Photo: KYTC(WKYT)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 7:28 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky requires a vision screening for new drivers but not for people renewing their licenses.

That would change under a bill that’s advancing. The measure would require a vision screening whenever someone renews their driver’s license. Supporters call it a traffic-safety measure already adopted by 42 other states.

The bill cleared the state House on Thursday and now goes to the Senate.

It wouldn’t take effect until 2024 if it becomes law.

The vision test could be done by an eye-care professional or other health-care professional before the license renewal. Or the screening could be done at driver’s license offices.

