Black History Month | Trailblazers - Dr. Derek Hayes

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This Month 13 News is celebrating Black History Month and highlighting influential leaders in our community, also known as Trailblazers.

Dr. Derek Hayes was nominated as an honoree for the 24th Annual Trailblazers Black History Month Program.

13 News talked to Dr. Hayes about growing up in Bowling Green and returning here to further his career in dentistry.

“It’s really good to be back home in Bowling Green. It was maybe not in my plans, you know, as a high school student to ever return to Bowling Green. But the community, you know, still feels as close as it was back when I was in high school. Coming here now. I’m working being a husband and a dad as well. It’s a great place to have a family and definitely excited to be back in Bowling Green,” said Dr. Hayes.

Dr. Derek Hayes graduated from Bowling Green High School in 2007 where he played football and ran track for the Purples. He went on to attend the University of Louisville graduating with a degree in Biology in 2011 and the University of Louisville School of Dentistry where he graduated in 2015. Prior to joining Briarwood Dental, Dr. Hayes was employed in dental practices in the Myrtle Beach area and Louisville.

Dr. Hayes says being recognized in his community for his accomplishments is inspiring.

“I think it’s a great honor. I mean, it was something that I wasn’t really, you know, my radar, especially with this past year, having a lot of other things going on, you know, in the world. Definitely honored to be listed with other people who are doing big things in their respective fields and the other people who’ve been honored before me. Definitely think representation matters. And if I can inspire you to know, anyone, regardless of you know, race to be a dentist or to follow after their own dreams. I want to be someone who can, you know, encourage people that way,” said Dr. Hayes.

The Trailblazers event will be broadcast live from Mt. Zion Baptist Church beginning Sunday, February 28th at 4 PM CST.

