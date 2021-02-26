Bowling Green drug trafficker sentenced to 10 years in federal prison

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green man was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment after an investigation by the Bowling Green-Warren County Drug Task Force.

Chief U.S. District Judge Greg Stivers sentenced Traci D. Reeder to 120 months’ imprisonment, followed by four years of supervised release, for multiple charges related to the possession and distribution of methamphetamine.

“The Bowling Green-Warren County Drug Task Force is a partnership of state, local, and federal investigators working as a team to get career criminals and illegal drugs out of our community. The opening of the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Bowling Green has enhanced our ability to bring these types of serious cases into the federal system,” stated the Bowling Green-Warren County Drug Task Force Director, Tommy Loving.

In October and November 2019, the Bowling Green-Warren County Drug Task Force used a confidential source to buy two ounces of crystal methamphetamine from Reeder on two separate occasions. On November 5, 2019, officers arrested Reeder for several outstanding arrest warrants. According to authorities, Reeder had in his possession some recorded “buy money” which had been used during a previous controlled purchase.

After a positive alert by a Kentucky State Police K-9, officers conducted a search of Reeder’s vehicle where they found a toolbox containing three large bags of methamphetamine and over $5,000 in cash in the trunk. Over one pound of crystal methamphetamine was purchased and seized from Reeder.

“This case demonstrates the value of cooperation between our federal and state law enforcement partners and showcases the solid leadership of the Bowling Green-Warren County Drug Task Force, Homeland Security Investigations, and the Kentucky State Police,” stated Acting U.S. Attorney Bennett. “It also sends a valuable message to would-be offenders in the Western District of Kentucky – peddle your poison here and expect to spend significant time in federal prison.”

