Breathe Youth Arts Program “springs” into new semester

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Reading, writing and arithmetic may be the foundation of a good education. But students don’t just survive, they thrive, when they have access to the arts.

Light of Chance, Inc. offers the Breathe Youth Arts Program which offers in-person, after-school arts classes for students in grades 5-12. It’s located at 527 State Street in Bowling Green.

The youth development program aims to foster artistic expression, leadership and social skills using yoga, music, dance and visual arts. The program also provides counseling to students and families in need of services.

Music, dance and visual arts classes are Mondays and Wednesdays from 4:00 to 6:30 p.m. Yoga is Thursdays from 4:00 to 5:00 p.m.

COVID-19 precautions include temperature checks and mask requirements for all students, teaching artists and staff.

Breathe also offers virtual options on Google Classroom and Google Meet.

“We want to help as many youth as we can, and I can’t wait to see our classes grow this spring,” said Wendie Whittington, Program Coordinator. “I know our teaching artists are just as excited as I am about this session.”

