Advertisement

Cooper recalls 430K light truck tires due to sidewall bulges

FILE - In this May 2, 2007 file photo shows Cooper tires are on display in Montpelier, Vt....
FILE - In this May 2, 2007 file photo shows Cooper tires are on display in Montpelier, Vt. Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. is recalling more than 430,000 light truck tires in the U.S., Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, due to sidewall bulges that could cause tire failure. The recall covers certain Discoverer, Evolution, Courser, Deegan, Adventurer, Hercules, Back Country, Multi-Mile, Wild Country, and Big O tires in several sizes.(Toby Talbot | AP Photo/Toby Talbot, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 8:30 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. is recalling more than 430,000 light truck tires in the U.S. due to sidewall bulges that could cause tire failure.

The recall covers certain Discoverer, Evolution, Courser, Deegan, Adventurer, Hercules, Back Country, Multi-Mile, Wild Country and Big O tires in several sizes.

The company says in documents posted Friday by U.S. safety regulators that the bulges can cause a sidewall separation.

That can make the tires lose air rapidly, increasing the risk of a crash.

Findlay, Ohio-based Cooper says there have been no property damage, death or injury claims due to the problem.

Owners will be notified and dealers will replace the tires. The recall is expected to start March 25.

Those with questions can contact their nearest Cooper Tires retailer or call Cooper’s Consumer Relations Department at 800-854-6288.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

Most Read

James Karnes
Cave City traffic stop nets stolen firearm
Nearly 400 people in southcentral Kentucky have died due to COVID-19.
A tribute to those lost to COVID-19 in Southcentral Kentucky
10-year old from Warren County battling cancer for her life
Warren Co. 10-year-old loses leg to cancer, fights for her life
Raymond Keown
87-year-old arrested on rape charge at Bowling Green senior living facility
Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear reports 1,447 new COVID-19 cases; 43 deaths

Latest News

Kingston Lane was born in April 2020 at only 24 weeks and weighed one pound, seven ounces. He...
‘It was a miracle’: Baby boy comes back to life after being pronounced dead
‘It was a miracle’: Baby boy comes back to life after being pronounced dead
In recent weeks, as the administration of Joe Biden looks to re-engage with Iran, Tehran has...
Explosion strikes Israeli-owned ship in Mideast amid tension
U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell
Sen. McConnell announces $269 million in additional boost for Kentucky colleges and universities
Shop Local
Shop Local: The Bearded Eagle