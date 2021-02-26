Death Penalty sought in murder of Fort Campbell soldier

PADUCAH, Ky. (WBKO) – The United States filed Notice of Intent to Seek the Death Penalty for Victor Everette Silvers, in connection with the death of Brittney Niecol Silvers, announced Acting United States Attorney Michael A. Bennett. Former Acting Attorney General Jeffrey A. Rosen authorized and directed the United States Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Kentucky to seek the death penalty.

According to the superseding indictment, returned on Tuesday, February 23, 2021, Victor Everette Silvers murdered Brittney Niecol Silvers on October 14, 2018, by shooting her with a firearm at the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation. Brittney Niecol Silvers was, at the time of her death, assigned to the 96th Aviation Support Battalion at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. The penalty for First-Degree Murder (Premeditated) is Death or Life Imprisonment.

Victor Everette Silvers is also charged with Attempted First-Degree Murder, Domestic Violence, Violation of a Protection Order, Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person, and two counts of the Use/Carry/Discharge of a Firearm During and in Relation to a Crime of Violence.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Seth Hancock and Leigh Ann Dycus and Special Assistant United States Attorney Captain Joseph Murphy from the Office of the Staff Judge Advocate, Fort Campbell, Kentucky. The case is being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the United States Army’s Criminal Investigation Command (CID), with assistance from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) and the Clarksville, Tennessee Police Department.

The indictment of a person by a Grand Jury is an accusation only and that person is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

