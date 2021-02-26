Advertisement

Franklin County man arrested, facing child sexual exploitation charges

Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 7:27 PM CST
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch arrested 53-year old Edward L. Lewis on charges relating to child sexual abuse material.

According to Kentucky State Police, Lewis was arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children Investigation.

The Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch said they began the investigation after discovering the suspect viewing images of child exploitation online.

The investigation resulted in the execution of a search warrant at a home in Frankfort on February 25.

Equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination as the investigation is ongoing.

Lewis is charged with one count of possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor, which is a Class D felony.

A mugshot was not available.

