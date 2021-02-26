Glasgow food drive sees increase in numbers during pandemic

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Food drives across our community are sustaining families throughout the area especially during the pandemic. One of them, First Christian Church in Glasgow, hosts a drive every third Thursday of the month.

Barbara Vien and her husband began the ministry in 2008 at a church that closed several years later. They then moved to First Christian Church in 2015. At that point, they were giving food to about 15 families a month. Now, they say they are averaging about 70-74 families each month.

“We’ve had families that have come in that have, you know, two adults and three children and both adults are now out of work because of COVID and they’re having to feed their three kids,” said Vien. “And I mean, it just breaks your heart. We obviously aren’t giving out enough food for the whole month or anything. But we’re able to give them several days worth of meals.”

The First Christian Church food drive accepts donations from within their congregation, outside of it and also partners with Feeding America which allows them to provide more options to the community.

“Feeding America allows us to, to basically get more for our dollar to supply the food and keep up with the good nutrition, that’s something that was very important to us is that the food we’re handing out, they can make actual meals out of and nutritious meals,” said Vien. “We have the opportunity to get different access to different food supplies than we normally would, at reduced prices so that we’re not spending as much money to stock our shelves. We’re able to provide more food, and still keep good nutritional value.”

If you would like to donate non-perishable items to the church’s food drive, you can contact them at (270) 651-6164.

