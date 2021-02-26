Gov. Beshear reports 1,180 new COVID-19 cases; extends mask mandate

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - On Friday, Gov. Andy Beshear updated Kentuckians on the latest COVID-19 information.

Gov. Beshear announced the state’s positivity rate has decreased to 5.52%.

“I hope all of our Kentucky families have a great, safe weekend,” said Gov. Beshear. “We’re still not out of the woods with this horrible virus, but every week, we’re taking another step forward in our fight against it.”

The governor reported 1,180 new cases of the virus and 30 deaths. To see a list of those reported lost to the virus Friday, click here.

Gov. Beshear also renewed his executive order requiring face coverings for another 30 days.

Kentucky COVID Facts 2-26-2021 (WBKO)

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.