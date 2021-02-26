Advertisement

Hot Rods to host St. Patrick’s Day celebration

A St. Paddy's Day party will be March 13 at Bowling Green Ballpark.
A St. Paddy's Day party will be March 13 at Bowling Green Ballpark.(Bowling Green Hot Rods)
By Laura Rogers
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 12:15 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As we welcome the month of March, that means St. Patrick’s Day will soon arrive. While the holiday celebrates Irish culture, “America’s Pastime” has something special planned here at home.

Bowling Green Bourbon and Brewfest presents a St. Paddy’s Day Party on Saturday, March 13. It will feature live music from Highway Natives, green beer, Irish-themed food items and other activities.

The event is at Bowling Green Ballpark from 6:00 to 10:00 p.m. Admission is free and limited to adults 21 and older.

The Bowling Green Hot Rods, High-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays, recently announced the club’s 2021 schedule, after the 2020 season was canceled to the COVID-19 pandemic. The team will play 120 games and host 60 contests at Bowling Green Ballpark over 10 homestands.

Keep up with the Bowling Green Hot Rods here.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Karnes
Cave City traffic stop nets stolen firearm
10-year old from Warren County battling cancer for her life
Warren Co. 10-year-old loses leg to cancer, fights for her life
Raymond Keown
87-year-old arrested on rape charge at Bowling Green senior living facility
Nearly 400 people in southcentral Kentucky have died due to COVID-19.
A tribute to those lost to COVID-19 in Southcentral Kentucky
Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear reports 1,447 new COVID-19 cases; 43 deaths

Latest News

Light of Chance, Inc. offers classes in music, dance, visuals arts and yoga.
Breathe Youth Arts Program “springs” into new semester
law enforcement are gearing up for this years onpoint police K-9 seminar.
Law enforcement gear up for 2021 OnPoint Police K-9 seminar
Grab the umbrella before you head out the door today!
Scattered showers return to end the week
U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell
Sen. McConnell announces $269 million in additional boost for Kentucky colleges and universities