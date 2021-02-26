Hot Rods to host St. Patrick’s Day celebration

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As we welcome the month of March, that means St. Patrick’s Day will soon arrive. While the holiday celebrates Irish culture, “America’s Pastime” has something special planned here at home.

Bowling Green Bourbon and Brewfest presents a St. Paddy’s Day Party on Saturday, March 13. It will feature live music from Highway Natives, green beer, Irish-themed food items and other activities.

The event is at Bowling Green Ballpark from 6:00 to 10:00 p.m. Admission is free and limited to adults 21 and older.

The Bowling Green Hot Rods, High-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays, recently announced the club’s 2021 schedule, after the 2020 season was canceled to the COVID-19 pandemic. The team will play 120 games and host 60 contests at Bowling Green Ballpark over 10 homestands.

Keep up with the Bowling Green Hot Rods here.

