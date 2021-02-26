Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Gary Woodward

This week’s Hometown Hero is brought to you by Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers.

FRANKLIN, Ky. (WBKO) -“He was an amazing man. He was my best friend. He was an outstanding nurse. He was gold, fierce, strong,” said Jacque Woodward, Gary’s wife.

Gary Woodward may be the definition of a Hometown Hero. Gary began his career as a contractor and after 17 years in the business, became inspired by nurses working at St. Thomas in Nashville, and decided that was the career path he needed to take.

“I was in the hospital at St. Thomas and he talked to the nurses there and he watched them, or I think it was in there about three days. When I got home, he told me he said, I watched them and I talked to them and I saw what they did. He said I’ve decided I’m going to go to school and be a nurse. I said that’s great. We had you know, three children still in school but we made that happen. The only place he’s ever worked is St. Thomas,” added Woodward.

Gary like all the healthcare hero’s went to work each day to help his patients and see them overcome obstacles no matter how big or small.

“Being in the hospital and being sick is sometimes very challenging for people. Especially during times when your family can’t be with you. As we all know that, that’s one of the things that COVID creates. When people are in the hospital. It’s very challenging,” Woodward added.

Gary’s wife spent 45 years with her best friend by her side. Gary contracted COVID-19 in the fall and lost his battle to the virus in November of 2020. While Gary is no longer physically here his memory will live on to continue helping future nurses through a scholarship fund.

“This is a continuous thing. Our daughter and I have been looking at different ways that going forward that we can continue to keep that scholarship moving forward. It’s something that is going to help us heal. To be able to do good for others is what Gary would want us to do,” said Woodward.

We recognize, honor, and remember Gary Woodward as this week’s Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero.

“It just warms our heart, it truly does because he is a Hometown Hero.”

