Law enforcement gear up for 2021 OnPoint Police K-9 seminar

law enforcement are gearing up for this years onpoint police K-9 seminar.(Kaley Skaggs)
By Kaley Skaggs
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 11:23 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
They say a dog is man’s best friend so it’s no wonder K-9′s are often a huge help to the law enforcement they work alongside to protect our community.

Friday, law enforcement is gearing up for this year’s OnPoint Police K-9 seminar.

“We basically got 40 decoys, instructors and handlers coming from 12 states and we will be competing and setting up some in narcotics and tracking, so we will basically have these guys in scenarios they have never been in before,” Jason Hanley, owner and trainer of On Point K9, said

Hanley adds that while this is a great way to keep their skills sharp it’s also an opportunity to demonstrate how hard they work and train to keep your community safe.

“It lets the community see that we don’t just purchase the dog we continue to work with the dog,” Officer Trevor Thompson said.

Those involved in the seminar want to say a special heart-felt thank you to Gene and Verice England who trained and sold police dogs and set up many canine departments all over this country.

Gene was involved with police dogs and training for over 45 years before being diagnosed with stomach cancer in 2018. Gene lost his battle on Oct. 11, 2019.

The 2021 OnPoint Police k-9 seminar will be held at the training facility of the late Gene England.

