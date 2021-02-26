Advertisement

Med Center: If you get the chance to take the vaccine, do it

According to the Medical Center, its goal is to vaccinate 800 people per day.
By Ashton Jones
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 2:12 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Vaccination phase 1c officially begins Monday. According to the Medical Center, its goal is to vaccinate 800 people per day.

Melinda Joyce with Med Center Health says they’ve already vaccinated most people in 1b. Some from group 1c have also been vaccinated.

“We are not going to waste any doses, so that means that sometimes we are getting people that are in the 1c category. We’re going ahead and doing that in order to make sure that all of our vaccines are used,” she explains.

Joyce says people from 1c who are able to get the vaccine shouldn’t feel like they’re taking it from someone else.

”Even someone that’s younger, at this point in time, our goal is to get everyone vaccinated because in order to get to herd immunity, then that means that we have to have greater than 75% of the people in our area vaccinated.”

Joyce says if you qualify for 1c, go ahead and register and take the vaccine when you get the chance. The number is 270-796-3200.

· For those age 70 and older, the number is 270-796-3200 and put SENIOR in the message

· For K-12 school or child care personnel, the number is 270-796-3200 and put SCHOOL in the message

· For healthcare workers, the number is 270-796-3200 and put SHOT in the message

